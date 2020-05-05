New development coming to Morris Heights in 2022

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A rendering of 1641 Undercliff Ave Photo courtesy Marin Architechts

Plans were filed last month to construct a seven-story rental development in the West Bronx between West 175th and West 176th Streets near the Harlem River.

Developer the Stagg Group, filed plans April 6 to build a 68-foot-tall and 62,175 square foot apartment building in Morris Heights at 1641 Undercliff Ave.

The residential element will occupy more than half of that space at over 43,000 square feet, with 66 rental units; a mixture of two bedrooms, one bedroom and studio units. There will be underground parkingfor approximately 35 vehicles.

Currently, there is a two story house on the property and demolition plans were filed April 27.

Marin Architects is working on the project and the expected completion is March 2022.