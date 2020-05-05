New ‘Dare to Dance’ contest offers cash for videos that bring dancers together while social distancing

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Emily Davenport

Dance groups and choreographers have a chance to win cash for submitting a video to this year’s Dance Parade and Festival.

Dance Parade officially announced the Dare-To-Dance challenge for dancers. Those who participate are asked to submit a one-minute original video that brings dancers together through technology while social distancing. Artist submissions containing an audience engagement element are also welcome.

The deadline to submit videos is May 7. Winners have a shot at winning $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.

DanceFest’s Curation Committee is a team of five dance professionals who will review all submissions. Winning videos will be shown at the virtual 14th Annual Dance Parade and Festival, which will be broadcast on Zoom on Saturday.

For more information, visit danceparade.org/dare-to-dance-challenge.

This story first appeared on amNY.com