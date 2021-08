Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Fordham last week.

According to the NYPD, on Aug. 3, at 8:13 p.m., police responded to a 911 call of a person shot in front of 2335 Tiebout Ave.

Upon arrival, officers found Ronnell Garmie, 365 E. 184 St., Apt#403, unconscious and unresponsive, with a gunshot wound to his chest. EMS responded and transported him to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.