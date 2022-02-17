Two men wanted for multiple sexual assaults in the Bronx

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD is looking for two men in connection with two separate sexual assaults that took place last weekend in the Bronx.

According to police, the first incident occurred Feb. 11, at 11 a.m., when a man approached a 20-year-old woman who was walking at the corner of Brook and Westchester avenues in Mott Haven. Riding on a bike, the pervert allegedly grabbed her buttocks and then fled southbound towards Brook Avenue.

The perp is described as a male with a light complexion, approximately 40-50 years of age, medium build, salt and pepper full beard and last seen wearing a burgundy waist-length jacket, tan pants, pink sneakers, multi-color winter hat and seen riding a black bicycle.

The second assault took place the next day at a supermarket in Soundview. A mother was shopping with her 8-year-old daughter at Fine Fare, 1221 Fteley Ave., when suddenly a man creeped up to the child and grabbed her butt. The mother saw what happened and approached the man, but he fled the store on foot in an unknown direction. The child was not injured during the incident.

The individual is described as a male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’5″ tall and 165 pounds and was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

NYPD Special Victims is investigating both incidents and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.