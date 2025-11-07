City Council District 16 Multicultural Advisory Board holds ‘NYC Go Purple Day’ for domestic violence awareness

The New York City Council District 16 Multicultural Advisory Board held NYC Go Purple Day in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Held in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month by the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence, this initiative called for New Yorkers to wear purple as a symbolic way of showing solidarity with survivors of domestic violence. Additionally, local buildings and landmarks lit up purple that day to show support for these survivors.

City Council District 16 Multicultural Advisory Board President Daniel P. Silvera led this special event, providing those on hand with access to valuable resources.

Other organizations represented at the event that gave out resources included Bridge Builders Community Partnership, the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), the New York City Commission on Human Rights, the Mayor’s Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence (ENDGBV) and staff members from the office of New York City District 16 Council Member Althea Stevens.

In addition to providing much-needed resources, there were also snacks and giveaways. Multiple activists and advocates were on hand to give speeches as well.