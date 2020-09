Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An unidentified, MTA worker was found dead in a Wakefield train yard early Thursday morning, the NYPD reported.

Police said that the man, who was reported to be 40-years-old cleaner for the MTA had fallen between tracks at the yard located at E. 239th Street and Furman Avenue at about 5:04 a.m., he was found by NYPD personnel and pronounced dead on the scene.

He was believed to be trying to cross the tracks at the time and a cause of death is yet to be determined, authorities said.