MTA completes ADA elevator installation at Gun Hill Rd Station

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) officials announced last week the completion of elevator installation work at the Gun Hill Road 5 Station.

Janno Lieber, president of MTA Construction and Development was joined by MTA Board Member and Commissioner of the New York City Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities Victor Calise, Speaker Carl Heastie, Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr., State Senator Jamaal Bailey, Assemblywoman Nathalia Fernández and Councilman Kevin Riley.

With the completion of the project adding two new elevators in the last week of December, the station became the final of 11 stations to become fully ADA accessible since 2020. At least eight additional stations are set to undergo ADA-related improvements this year.

In addition to installing the elevators, crews made a range of other improvements to the Gun Hill Rd station, including the construction of ADA-compliant platforms and a new ADA-compliant station booth.

“Under Gov. Cuomo, MTA has made it a top priority to increase the accessibility of the subway system to all New Yorkers,” Lieber said. “And despite the pandemic, we worked relentlessly to deliver 11 new accessible stations in 2020 and we’re determined to deliver even more in the year ahead.”

In addition to the installation of the new ADA-compliant elevators, station booth and platforms, crews expanded the control house above the tracks by 26 feet and modified platform canopies to accommodate the new elevator shafts. The project team also upgraded the station’s communications systems and made a range of mechanical and electrical improvements as well. A small amount of remaining work aimed primarily at the station entrance canopy and doors is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Calise said this is a step in the right direction for making all of the subway stations ADA accessible.

“It may be a new year, but the MTA’s commitment to increasing accessibility continues,” Calise said. “The new elevators and accessibility improvements at Gun Hill Road will ensure that all riders, including individuals with disabilities, can use the station.”

Heastie, whose office is a block from the station, feels this is a great way to start 2021.

“Thank you to all involved in making these much-needed updates to our train stations here in the Bronx,” Heastie said. “Our public transportation system is the heart and soul of NYC – it allows residents to go about their daily activities – traveling to work, school, doctors’ appointments and so many other destinations. Making these stations ADA-compliant, with reliable elevators and extended platforms, ensures all persons in our community have the access they need.”