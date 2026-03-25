M&T Bank celebrates opening of new Mott Haven location

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to mark the opening of the newest full-service M&T Bank location at 2976 Third Ave. in Mott Haven on March 12.

This new location is intended to help expand access to financial services for local residents, families and small businesses. Located blocks away from the 2 and 5 trains, this branch is in a central retail hub in the borough.

“This new branch represents more than just a physical location. It is about access, opportunity and partnership,” M&T Bank NewYork City Regional President Blair Ridder said.

“We are excited to bring convenient, relationship-driven banking to the Bronx and we look forward to supporting local families, small businesses and community organizations for years to come.”

Among those on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Rep. Ritchie Torres and executives from M&T Bank, the Citizens Committee for NYC and Ariva.

“The Bronx, especially the South Bronx, is a banking desert and our neighborhoods desperately need brick and mortar bank branches,” said Irene Baldwin, Executive Director of Ariva – a leading tax preparation and financial counseling nonprofit.

“But we don’t need just any bank; we need banks that know our community and which share our commitment to expanding financial access and inclusion. M&T is that bank. Ariva has partnered with M&T for many years, and we are delighted they have opened their second branch in the Bronx. The new branch brings much-needed financial services to the Mott Haven community.”

A 20-year lease was signed by M&T Bank for the space at 2976 Third Ave. The state-of-the-art facility spans 2,484 square feet and features cutting-edge ATMs and full-service offerings, including retail banking, business banking, wealth management and financial planning.

“This branch opening is exactly what community investment should look like: showing up in the neighborhoods that power New York City and staying, Citizens Committee for NYC Executive Director Julie Shapiro said.

“When a small business owner can sit down with a banker who knows their block, that’s not just convenience, it’s opportunity. CitizensNYC is proud to partner with M&T Bank to back the Bronx’s grassroots leaders and entrepreneurs, because the people closest to the challenges are also closest to the solutions.”

The Third Avenue location marks the 20th M&T Bank in New York City. The bank provided more than $3 million in total community impact to nonprofits, charitable causes and sponsored events across the city in 2025, with over $1.1 million of it going to the Bronx.

“Today is about putting capital within reach of Bronx families and small businesses that have too often been underserved,” Rep. Torres said. “From supporting CitizensNYC’s microgrants to partnering with POTS and Ariva and expanding financial literacy for young people, this is what real community investment looks like. The Bronx does not lack talent or ambition, it deserves access and opportunity.”

“For generations, the Hub has been the economic heartbeat of the South Bronx, a place where people come to work, shop and connect with their community. But walk down this corridor today and you’ll still see too many empty storefronts, pulled-down gates and dark windows. We’re beginning to turn the corner,” New York City Council Member Justin Sanchez said.

“By opening this door and welcoming M&T Bank to our district, we’re helping change that story. Today’s ribbon cutting isn’t just opening a bank branch — it’s opening doors to new businesses, new homes for families and new opportunities for the South Bronx. And every door that opens here brings us one step closer to the vibrant, thriving Hub our community deserves.”