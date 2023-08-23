MSG Sports, MSG Entertainment donate more than $100K in school supplies

As the 2023-24 school year approaches, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment are providing thousands of students across New York with much-needed school supplies to get them ready for the beginning of the school year. This annual donation kit program – now in its eighth year – includes more than $100,000 worth of Knicks- and Rangers-branded backpacks, notebooks and various other items to help ensure that local students are properly prepared as they start their first days of school in September.

Thousands of school supplies have been shipped from MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment to community leaders throughout New York City, Long Island, Westchester and the Hudson Valley to be distributed to the students in their areas who are most in need of receiving these essential items. MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment created this program in 2016 to collaborate with elected officials, community leaders and non-profit organizations to make a difference for local students in need.

“This program relies on the support of the leaders in each of these communities that share our commitment to giving back, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with them not only on this initiative, but also on our work throughout the year that benefits students in our communities,” said Rich Constable, executive vice president, global head of government affairs and social impact at MSG Entertainment.

MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment are donating more than 5,500 of these kits across the New York area as part of the program. The largest single donation will be made in support of a back-to-school event at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on Sept. 5, organized by state Sen. Jamaal Bailey, state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and City Councilmember Kevin Riley. MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment will donate more than 500 backpacks for the local Bronx school children attending the event.

“We’re grateful to MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment for not only their donations to our event, but also their consistent support of education and opportunity in our community,” said state Sen. Jamaal Bailey. “Their contributions will provide substantial help in setting our children up for success as they head into the new school year. We appreciate their continued collaborative efforts to giving back and encouraging positive change in The Bronx.”

In addition to the Bronx, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment will also donate to events held by several elected officials and community leaders in other areas including Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Long Island, Westchester and the Hudson Valley.

