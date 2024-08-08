mPox is on the increase across the city, Bronx LGBTQIA service provider responds

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Despite the mpox outbreak in New York City being declared over in February 2023, the city has seen a dramatic increase in recent cases, with 281 reported since January 2024, up from 100 in 2023.

Although those numbers remain far below the 3,822 cases in 2022, the recent spike has local advocacy groups — including the Bronx’s Destination Tomorrow — on alert and ramping up efforts to promote the vaccine that helps prevent it.

Sage Rivera, chief strategy officer for Destination Tomorrow, the borough’s center for LGBTQIA services and outreach, said the 250 reported cases might actually be an undercount.

The organization has been active in tackling mpox— previously known as monkeypox—because it has primarily been infecting people ages 25 to 44, Black or Latino, and those in the LGBTQ community.

But in the realm of sexually-transmitted infections, many people remain unaware of mpox. “The biggest spreader of this disease is ignorance,” Rivera told the Bronx Times.

Symptoms of mpox typically appear seven to 17 days after exposure and last two to four weeks, according to Scott Bertani, director of advocacy for the National Coalition for LGBTQ Health.

Symptoms include a rash that initially looks like blisters or pimples but becomes very painful, along with flu-like symptoms such as fever, headache and low energy, Bertani said. While mpox is not typically fatal, complications can occur, especially among those with suppressed immune systems.

The vaccine is recommended for men who have intimate physical contact with men, including those who identify as trans, queer and nonbinary — but only about one-fourth of those recommended have received it, despite it being “extremely highly effective” and offered in most medical offices and convenience care locations, said Bertani.

“There’s a lot of work to do in our community,” he said.

In 2022, Destination Tomorrow began partnering with the city to provide the two-dose vaccination on site, Rivera said. The organization has also created educational materials in English and Spanish designed to catch people’s attention and communicate about mpox in a relatable way.

“People felt assured” coming into Destination Tomorrow for the vaccine because it was much easier than navigating care at a doctor’s office, Rivera said.

Much of Destination Tomorrow’s 2022 efforts are ongoing today. People who want the vaccine can still stop by for a telehealth appointment or referral to a trusted medical partner.

Bertani said medical providers need to address mpox concerns with compassion and “without moralizing.”

“It’s a global health issue affecting the global population,” he said.

Although infection numbers are far lower than in 2022, it would be a mistake to dismiss the 281 recent mpox cases as insignificant, said Rivera.

“It’s still worth staying aware,” they said. “One person catching it is enough.”

Reach Emily Swanson at eswanson@schnepsmedia.com or (646) 717-0015. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes