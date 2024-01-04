Alleged bigot tells Hispanic man to ‘get out of my town’ during Mott Haven assault: NYPD

Police from the NYPD’s 40th Precinct are searching for the crook who punched a Spanish-speaking man in Mott Haven and told him to “get out of my town,” according to the NYPD.

Police from the NYPD’s 40th Precinct are searching for the crook who punched a Spanish-speaking man in Mott Haven and told him to “get out of my town,” according to the NYPD.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the NYPD’s 40th Precinct are searching for the crook who punched a Spanish-speaking man in Mott Haven and told him to “get out of my town,” according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources say that on Jan. 1, at approximately 5:43 p.m,. a 61-year-old man was waiting for an elevator in the lobby of a building located at 675 East 140th St. when he was approached by an unidentified man who started speaking with him. The 61-year-old, who doesn’t speak English, started to respond in Spanish, prompting the unidentified man to walk away.

He returned shortly after and started a confrontation with the man before punching him in the face with a closed fist while allegedly shouting, “F****** Hispanic, get out of my town,” according to a police spokesperson. The crook then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene, according to authorities.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.