Morris Park Dental and local BID hold candy buy back

Dr. Natalie Baker and her husband Jason, owners of Morris Park Dental, Dr. Camelia Tepelus, executive director Morris Park Business Improvement District and Assembly Member Nathalia Fernandez at the candy give back event on Nov. 1, 2021.
Photos courtesy Dr. Camelia Tepelus, executive director Morris Park Business Improvement District

As children stuff their faces with candy on Halloween, one local dentist has found a way to keep the sweets away from their teeth and support the troops.

Morris Park Dental, 960 Morris Park Ave., and the Morris Park Business Improvement District held their annual Halloween Candy Buyback event on Nov. 1. Children bring candy to the dentist and for every pound, receive a dollar in return. Then, the candy is then sent to soldiers via soldiersangels.org.

Dr. Natalie Baker and her husband Jason, own the practice and told the Bronx Times it’s a fun program because they get to help two worthy causes.

“We have kids ourselves, so we know how to navigate treats,” Jason Baker said.

They started the candy give back a few years ago and not only do children get money, but they spin a wheel, win fun prizes and learn about dental health. While the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic, in 2019 Morris Park Dental shipped 50 pounds of candy to Soldiers Angels, which sends the candy to deployed troops overseas or distributes it to veteran patients at VA hospitals.

According to Jason Baker, the parents and chidlren really enjoy the event.

“None of the kids are angry or upset they have to give candy away,” Jason Baker said. “They (parents) are happy to get candy out of the house.”

