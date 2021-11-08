Morris Park Dental and local BID hold candy buy back

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As children stuff their faces with candy on Halloween, one local dentist has found a way to keep the sweets away from their teeth and support the troops.

Morris Park Dental, 960 Morris Park Ave., and the Morris Park Business Improvement District held their annual Halloween Candy Buyback event on Nov. 1. Children bring candy to the dentist and for every pound, receive a dollar in return. Then, the candy is then sent to soldiers via soldiersangels.org.

Dr. Natalie Baker and her husband Jason, own the practice and told the Bronx Times it’s a fun program because they get to help two worthy causes.

“We have kids ourselves, so we know how to navigate treats,” Jason Baker said.

They started the candy give back a few years ago and not only do children get money, but they spin a wheel, win fun prizes and learn about dental health. While the event was postponed last year due to the pandemic, in 2019 Morris Park Dental shipped 50 pounds of candy to Soldiers Angels, which sends the candy to deployed troops overseas or distributes it to veteran patients at VA hospitals.

According to Jason Baker, the parents and chidlren really enjoy the event.

“None of the kids are angry or upset they have to give candy away,” Jason Baker said. “They (parents) are happy to get candy out of the house.”

Reach Jason Cohen at jcohen@schnepsmedia.com or (718) 260-4598. For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes.