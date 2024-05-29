Montefiore Wakefield Hospital hosts community baby shower for expectant families

Guests learned about postpartum and postnatal care from Montefiore experts and community partners.

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Expectant families attended a community baby shower at Montefiore Wakefield Hospital on May 17 and met with maternal and infant health specialists.

Guests received information about breastfeeding, postnatal and infant care, sleep practices and more from Montefiore experts and community partners, including the NYC Department of Transportation, The Day Care Council of New York, NYC Breastfeeding Warmline, Bronx Healthy Start Partnership, and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children. Guests enjoyed refreshments and went home with giveaways including car seats, pack-and-plays and diapers.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes