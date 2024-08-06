Montefiore hosts maternal child health competency fair

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A new nursing education program launched at Montefiore, providing annual competency training and skills fairs for nurses across the Maternal Child Health Departments and Neonatal Intensive Care Units at the Wakefield and Weiler campuses.

Each fair includes around 30 nurses who attend a full day of hands-on education and training, led by nurse educators, patient care coordinators and fellow nurses, focused on a range of important health topics including postpartum hemorrhage, preeclampsia, newborn resuscitation, infection control and breastfeeding.

The bimonthly fairs provide interactive learning workshops that help nurses stay up-to-date on current best practices and evidence-based information. The fairs, which will be assessed and adapted annually, are a fun and engaging way for almost 400 nurses across the campuses to participate in a comprehensive education program that aims to improve maternal and infant health outcomes in the Bronx.

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes