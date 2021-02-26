Montefiore doctor stresses heart health

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

As February is Heart Month, Bronxites should be cognizant that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and one person dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Robert Ostfeld, director of Preventive Cardiology at Montefiore Health System and a professor of medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine, spoke with the Bronx Times about how people can maintain their heart health.

“This increased risk of heart disease in women is unfortunately not as well known by the general public, and represents a real opportunity for us to hopefully further encourage lifestyle change,” Ostfeld said.

The doctor stressed that even during COVID-19 people can stay in shape by eating fruits and vegetables, quitting smoking, exercising and getting a good night’s sleep.

Ostfeld stressed that these things must be done year-round, not just because of a pandemic. He added that people with high blood pressure and heart issues will do worse if diagnosed with the coronavirus and he strongly urges everyone to get the vaccine.

“To protect yourself from heart and blood vessel disease (and more), one can start by having five servings of fruits and vegetables every day. This simple step is critically important for overall health and wellbeing.”