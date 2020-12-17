Montefiore distributes first frontline worker Pfizer vaccine

On Dec. 15, Gina Benvenuto, a registered nurse at Montefiore, became the hospital’s first employee to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Benvenuto, 36, of Yonkers, has been at Montefiore for 14 years and is a patient care coordinator at the neuro-ICU.
