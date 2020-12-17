Coronavirus

Montefiore distributes first frontline worker Pfizer vaccine

On Dec. 15, Gina Benvenuto, a registered nurse at Montefiore, became the hospital's first employee to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Photos courtesy of Montefiore

Benvenuto, 36, of Yonkers, has been at Montefiore for 14 years and is  a patient care coordinator at the neuro-ICU.

