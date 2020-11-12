Montefiore and partners share health tips in virtual cooking classes

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This month, Mosholu Montefiore Community Center’s food pantry will hosting a series of free virtual cooking classes.

Chefs Ricardo and Marion from Wellness in the Schools will guide parents during ​interactive Zoom classes, teaching basic cooking principles and healthy lifestyle skills. Parents will learn how to transform pantry ingredients into healthy dishes.

This series is a partnership between the Children’s Hospital at Montefiore B’N Fit program, the Mosholu Montefiore Community Center and Wellness in the Schools, funded by the Robin Hood Foundation. The goal of the program is to ​promote community connection, encourage wellness and share ​health-promoting strategies that parents can adopt and pass along to their children.

For more information about the next series of cooking classes, which start on Nov. ​11, contact Lenora Sealey at 917-416-7353 or Lns875@aol.com