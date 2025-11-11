Monroe University women’s volleyball team heads to national championship

The women’s volleyball team at Monroe University, under head coach Odaly Aponte-Orta, will play in the national championship tournament from Nov. 13-15, 2025.

This weekend, the women’s volleyball team at Monroe University will compete in the NJCAA Division Three national championship after clinching their fourth consecutive district title.

While other students were off for the Veterans Day holiday, the 11-member volleyball team met in the gym at 10 a.m. for bagels and plenty of drills and warmups to prepare for Thursday’s game.

The 15-seed Monroe Bronx Express will face a challenge as they play Minnesota West, a #2 seed, on Nov. 13 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. But all athletes know that in a single-elimination tournament, anything can happen — just ask any March Madness player or fan.

“They’re gonna be underdogs, for sure,” said A.J. O’Hagan, sports information director for Monroe University. However, “They definitely have a shot,” he said. “There’s good chemistry on and off the field of play.”

Odaly Aponte-Orta, in her third season as head coach, said mental preparation is key to beating a strong opponent.

“As long as they have that hard work, teamwork and commitment, that’s all we need,” she said. “It doesn’t matter who you play. When it’s playing time, it’s literally zero-zero.”

Even with Aponte-Orta’s years of success as head coach, she and the team still felt the excitement of making the tournament again. “It’s a great opportunity for the kids to be part of something like this.”

Robyn Eddy, a freshman from Saint Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, said she most looked forward to having fun with the team on the road. But, there’s also a strategy involved, she added.

“We are gonna pick more on the weak people, the weaker spot and focus more on that,” said Eddy. As for what makes the Express special, she said “the energy and the bond.”

The team already had cause to celebrate, as two players, both from Puerto Rico, earned regional accolades. Cherlialix Carmona was voted as the Region 15 Player of the Year, and Aleishka Diaz earned Defensive Player of the Year.

The team also has several local players: Julia Ramos of the Bronx, who attended Cardinal Spellman; Brycelynn Paul of Mount Vernon, who attended Preston High School; and Diamondnique Stephenson of the Bronx, who attended Middletown High School.

To follow the team’s progress throughout the tournament, see https://www.njcaa.org/championships/sports/wvball/div3/index

