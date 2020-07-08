MLS is Back Tournament: Schedule, groups, format as pro soccer returns to America

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

By Joe Pantorno

Major League Soccer is poised to reach new heights in popularity as its MLS is Back tournament begins.

Originally, all 26 teams were invited to the summer tournament — which provided a World-Cup-like feel coupled with regular-season implications.

The teams were split up into six groups — one of six teams and five of four squads. However, Group B has been decreased to three teams after FC Dallas was forced to withdraw from the tournament after nine players and one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The groups are as follows along with their schedules:

Group A

Orlando City SC

Inter Miami CF

NYCFC

Philadelphia Union

Chicago Fire

Nashville SC

Group A Schedule (All times Eastern)

July 8: Orlando City vs. Inter Miami, 8 PM, ESPN

July 8: Chicago vs. Nashville SC (POSTPONED)

July 9: NYCFC vs. Philadelphia, 9 AM, ESPN

July 14: Inter Miami vs. Chicago, 9 AM, ESPN

July 14: Philadelphia vs. Nashville, 8 PM, Twitter

July 14: Orlando City vs. NYCFC, 10:30 PM, Twitter

July 19: NYCFC vs. Chicago, 8 PM, FS1

July 19: Philadelphia vs. Inter Miami, 10:30 PM, FS1

July 20: Orlando City vs. Nashville, 9 AM, ESPN

Group B

Seattle Sounders

Vancouver Whitecaps

San Jose Earthquakes

FC Dallas (OUT OF TOURNAMENT)

Group B Schedule

July 10: Seattle vs. San Jose, 9 PM, ESPN

July 15: Vancouver vs. San Jose, 10:30 PM, Twitter

July 20: Seattle vs. Vancouver, 10:30 PM, Twitter

Group C

Toronto FC

New England Revolution

Montreal Impact

DC United

Group C Schedule

July 9: Montreal vs. New England, 8 PM, Twitter

July 12: Toronto vs. DC United, 9 AM, ESPN2

July 15: Montreal vs. Toronto, 8 PM, Twitter

July 16: DC United vs. New England, 8 PM, FS1

July 21: Toronto vs. New England, 9 AM, ESPN

July 21: Montreal vs. DC United, 10:30 PM, Twitter

Group D

Real Salt Lake

Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids

Minnesota United

Group D Schedule

July 12: Sporting KC vs. Minnesota, 8 PM, ESPN

July 12: Salt Lake vs. Colorado, 10:30 PM, ESPN

July 17: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, 8 PM, ESPN

July 17: Salt Lake vs. Minnesota, 10:30 PM, ESPN

July 22: Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, 9 AM, ESPN

July 22: Colorado vs. Minnesota, 10:30 PM, ESPN

Group E

Atlanta United

FC Cincinnati

New York Red Bulls

Columbus Crew

Group E Schedule

July 11: Atlanta vs. RBNY, 8 PM, FOX

July 11: Cincinnati vs. Columbus, 10:30 PM, FS1

July 16: Atlanta vs. Cincinnati, 9 AM, ESPN

July 16: Columbus vs. RBNY, 10:30 PM, FS1

July 21: Atlanta vs. Columbus, 8 PM, Twitter

July 22: Cincinnati vs. RBNY, 8 PM, ESPN

Group F

Los Angeles FC

LA Galaxy

Houston Dynamo

Portland Timbers

Group F Schedule

July 13: LAFC vs. Houston, 8 PM, FS1

July 13: LA Galaxy vs. Portland, 10:30 PM, FS1

July 18: Portland vs. Houston, 8 PM, ESPN2

July 18: LAFC vs. LA Galaxy, 10:30 PM, ESPN

July 23: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, 8 PM, FS1

July 23: LAFC vs. Portland, 10:30 PM, ESPN2

The top three teams in Group A and the top two teams in Groups B, C, D, E, F gain automatic entry into the knockout round. The next three highest-ranked teams in the group stage based on points total will also advance.

Each group game will also have regular-season implications that will count toward the standings, which is MLS’ traditional format that began back in March. The league was able to complete two weeks before it was forced to stop play.