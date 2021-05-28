Education

Mid-Atlantic Blind Golf Association hosts grand opening of Chip & Putt Golf Course for visually impaired students

AvatarBy
0
comments
Posted on
The Mid-Atlantic Blind Golf Association (MABGA) unveiled a long-awaited chip and putt golf course for the visually impaired and blind students at the New York Institute for Special Education
Photos courtesy of Christopher Busone

In celebration of the summer season, the Mid-Atlantic Blind Golf Association (MABGA) unveiled a long-awaited chip and putt golf course for the visually impaired and blind students at the New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE) on May 25.

Dr. Bernadette Kappen, executive Ddirector of NYISE (left) and Norman Kritz, chairman of MAGBA (center)

The junior golf course was dedicated to Norman Kritz, chairman of the MABGA, who has designed and constructed NYISE’s golf course, as well as similar courses around the United States for blind or visually impaired people. The MABGA volunteers provided the necessary materials for golf, including the putting greens, holes and sets of golf clubs.. The golf course will be utilized by students in physical education classes and the residential program for years to come.

Future of Long Island City with Elizabeth Lusskin, President of the LIC Partnership

Schneps Connects

 

About the Author

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC