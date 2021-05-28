Mid-Atlantic Blind Golf Association hosts grand opening of Chip & Putt Golf Course for visually impaired students

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In celebration of the summer season, the Mid-Atlantic Blind Golf Association (MABGA) unveiled a long-awaited chip and putt golf course for the visually impaired and blind students at the New York Institute for Special Education (NYISE) on May 25.

The junior golf course was dedicated to Norman Kritz, chairman of the MABGA, who has designed and constructed NYISE’s golf course, as well as similar courses around the United States for blind or visually impaired people. The MABGA volunteers provided the necessary materials for golf, including the putting greens, holes and sets of golf clubs.. The golf course will be utilized by students in physical education classes and the residential program for years to come.