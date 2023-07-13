MGM Resorts, owner of Empire City, releases social impact, sustainability report

Owner of the Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY, MGM Resorts International, has released its annual social impact and sustainability report.

Owner of the Empire City Casino in Yonkers, NY, MGM Resorts International, has released its annual social impact and sustainability report.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

MGM Resorts International, which has properties in the Bronx and the greater New York area, recently announced the publication of its 2022 Social Impact and Sustainability Report. The report details the company’s continued and steadfast commitment to its environmental, social and governance principles of embracing humanity and protecting the planet.

The report also highlights MGM Resorts strategies, programs and performance focused on creating a more sustainable future and making a positive impact on the lives of their team members, guests and the local communities in which they operate.

“We are incredibly proud of the efforts we have made in the past year to cultivate our company culture,” MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra said.

Highlights outlined in the report include the company’s water conservation efforts and collaboration with business leaders to address global water challenges, MGM Resorts’ double-A rating by the Carbon Disclosure Project for corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security, continued support of the military community and MGM Resorts’ partnership with Grant a Gift Autism Foundation to provide job placement for young adults on the autism spectrum, among other accomplishments.

As a member of the MGM Resorts portfolio, Empire City Casino in Yonkers is equally committed to social impact and sustainability initiatives that benefit the greater-New York region, including communities throughout Yonkers, Mount Vernon, the Bronx and beyond. Each year, dozens of charitable organizations receive grants and in-kind donations demonstrating hundreds of thousands of dollars to support programming in the company’s focus areas of public education, food insecurity and workforce development.

Community volunteerism is a paramount focus at MGM Resorts, with the company goal set at exceeding 1.12 million employee volunteer hours by year 2025. As communities continue to recover from the pandemic in the face of rising inflation, nonprofit organizations are increasingly more reliant on volunteers to successfully deliver critical services and meet the growing needs of area families.

Empire City volunteer efforts include facilitating backpack drives for students as they head back to school, graffiti cleanup initiatives across various communities in the Bronx, assembling reading kits for students, cleaning up the Saw Mill River on Earth Day, friendly cooking competitions to support youth programs, Feeding Westchester’s Annual Golden Scoop event and donating time each summer to facilitate one of the largest simultaneous ALS Ice Bucket Challenges in the world, an event co-founded by the late Yonkers native Pat Quinn which has generated billions of dollars in donations for ALS research.

Rising food prices continue to be a strain on budgets, particularly for families and seniors. Empire City supports efforts to combat food deserts in Westchester and Bronx communities and provide residents access to fresh locally-sourced food.

Empire City also provides ongoing support of public education programs to facilitate academic success of area students.

Empire City is also committed to sustainability efforts and has provided financial support for organizations such as Groundwork Hudson Valley, which creates sustainable environmental change in urban neighborhoods through community-based partnerships that promote equity, youth leadership and economic opportunity.

“Social impact and stewardship are at the forefront of what we do at Empire City in New York, and MGM Resorts globally,” said Taryn Duffy, vice president of Public Affairs at Empire City Casino. “We are colleagues, neighbors, and friends, and our commitment to community is unwavering. To be part of a company with aligned corporate values is a source of pride. We are proud of what we have accomplished so far and we’re not done yet.”

For more coverage, follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @bronxtimes