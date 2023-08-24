Mercy College gets university accreditation, title change

Mercy College announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, that it would change its name to Mercy University.

Mercy College is no more. According to an announcement from the institution this week, students will now get their shiny new degrees from Mercy University.

In what’s been coined a “landmark moment” by the school, the newly minted Mercy University said on Tuesday the name change comes after approval from the New York State Board of Regents — the governmental agency responsible for the supervision of all educational activities in the state. Mercy University has three campuses, including one in the East Bronx’s Pelham Bay area.

“Becoming a university is the natural evolution for our institution, and firmly rooted in Mercy’s founding principles,” said Mercy’s president Susan Parish. “We celebrate the many ways we have successfully educated thousands of students, who are often the first in their families to attend college.”

Since its founding in 1950, Mercy has undergone various large-scale academic rebrands. According to the university, the school became a four-year institution offering baccalaureate programs in 1961, and 20 years later, in 1981, it piloted its first graduate program. By the ‘90s Mercy started offering entire degree programs online, and in 2006 the college was approved to run its first doctoral program.

Becoming Mercy University was much more than just a simple nomenclature rebrand, however. It comes after the institution added six schools to its catalog — the schools of nursing, liberal arts, business, education, health and natural sciences, and social and behavioral sciences. Along with the new schools — the Bronx campus at Mercy University has 40 undergraduate and 26 graduate programs, as well as various combined undergraduate and graduate degrees and academic certificates.

The name change was touted by top university officials, including Board of Trustees Chair Joe Gantz.

“Today is monumental in Mercy’s history,” Gantz said. “Our unwavering commitment to the students we serve has brought Mercy to this moment and the college is poised to provide exceptional educational opportunities for generations to come.”

U.S. Rep. Jamaal Bowman — who represents the Wakefield area in the North Bronx and parts of Westchester County including Yonkers, New Rochelle and Mount Vernon in the 16th Congressional District — also voiced his support for Mercy as a former student himself. According to Bowman’s congressional biography, he earned a master’s degree in guidance counseling from the school.

“I’m proud to see my alma mater Mercy University continue their path to serve our community and support first generation college students,” Bowman said. “The additions of these new schools, including the School of Nursing, are only the beginning of the incredible work they’ve been doing for decades. As the largest private minority-serving institution in the area, I know Mercy University will be an uplifting educational force and I’m excited to see our community thrive from these changes.”

For more information about degree programs or campus life at Mercy University, visit www.mercy.edu.

