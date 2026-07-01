Men’s Health Month fair brings free health screenings and resources to South Bronx families

In collaboration with the Mexican Coalition for the Empowerment of Youth and Families, a nonprofit organization serving the Latinx community in the Bronx, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, one of the largest health providers in the US, hosted a Men’s Health Month Family Health Fair event on June 26.

The event, which took place at Neumann Hall in the South Bronx’s Immaculate Conception Church, was free for all ages and featured numerous organizations such as the Samaritan Daytop Village Peer Alliance Recovery Center, the Mental Health Empowerment Project, the Neighborhood Association for Inter-Cultural Affairs and more. These organizations were among the many community partners tabling at the event with long-established relationships with Anthem BCBS and the Mexican Coalition.

While the event was marketed as a family health fair, the goal was to bring important healthcare information to the heads of households by targeting the whole family structure, particularly the women of the family, to help men understand the value of investing in healthcare to improve their lives.

“We went through the family route because we promoted family wellness as the key to get the men, and the husbands did come out,” Wendy Dominguez, the outreach manager for Anthem BCBS, told the Bronx Times.

In addition to targeted community outreach, partnerships and reciprocal relationships are the driving force in Anthem’s mission to educate and inform the public. The health provider hosts between 100 and over 200 events a month to grow its network of organizations that share a similar mission.

The Mexican Coalition and Anthem BCBS have collaborated on outreach and health outcomes in the Bronx and NYC for years. The Coalition was founded in 2013, with its offices located right on the corner of 150th Street and Melrose Avenue.

Since its founding, its mission has been to develop Latinx communities in NYC at the individual and organizational levels to support their full integration into American society. And its partnership with Anthem BCBS includes supporting local families through health fairs like the Men’s Health Month event, food distribution and other wellness events each year.

“I have two reps on my team that are of Mexican descent, so in observance of men’s health, we thought it would be fitting,” Manisha Franklin, the director of community relations at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, said.

“We know that in most cases, it’s the woman in the household who makes the health decisions, and certainly that impacts health outcomes when it comes to men. So, it’s really important as a health plan that we understand the dynamics of men’s health, and the importance of getting information, even if we have to use the women of the household as the vehicle to get the message across.”

In addition to health services provided by Anthem and their partners, the Coalition offered community members legal services such as assistance with filling out citizenship applications, the translation of legal documents, family petitions, access to English classes, citizenship exam preparation and more.

Other organizations present at the event offered career services, poison control information, addressed NYC’s infant mortality crisis, provided free Narcan training and distributed free clothing, jewelry and meals.

There was also a brief graduation ceremony honoring children who were moving up next semester, face painting activities, traditional Baile Folklórico or Mexican folk dancing performances and recognition of those who had completed their Occupational Safety and Health Administration 30-hour training, who received certificates from Council Member Justin Sanchez, who represents District 17.

Anthem BCBS also works with volunteers to assess the needs of nonprofit partners, while the Mexican Coalition encourages community members interested in volunteering to contact the organization through their website.

“We cannot do this alone, and we rely heavily on our partners,” Franklin said. “Starting today with the Mexican Coalition, we would not be able to host an event of this magnitude without their commitment to partnership.”