Meet NYC Council Member Oswald Feliz

Feliz was elected in a March special election, and again in the June Democratic Primary to represent NYC Council District 15 in the Bronx which encompasses Bedford Park, Fordham, Mount Hope, Bathgate, Belmont, East Tremont, West Farms, Van Nest, Allerton and Olinville.

Learn about Feliz’s background and hear him speak candidly on PoliticsNY with Skye.

