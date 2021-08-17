MCNY to host vaccination clinics on Bronx, Manhattan campuses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Metropolitan College of New York (MCNY) is pleased to announce that, thanks to a partnership with their colleagues at NYC Health & Hospitals, mobile COVID-19 vaccination units will be stationed at both Bronx and Manhattan campuses in August and September — from Aug. 16-19 and again on Sept. 6-9. This schedule will enable those of you who have not yet received the vaccine to get one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two doses of the Pfizer vaccine three weeks apart—right outside our doors. This is a walk-in vaccine clinic — no appointments are needed.

“We encourage you to get the COVID-19 vaccine if you haven’t already done so,” said MCNY President Joanne Passaro. “The pandemic is not over yet, and hospitalization and infection rates have begun to rise again in New York City. The safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccines have been demonstrated, and the vaccines have played a significant role in reducing serious illness. Thank you for your efforts to keep our communities safe.”

Mobile Vaccination Clinic at MCNY Manhattan

(1st Dose Clinic)

Dates: Monday-Thursday Aug. 16-Aug. 19

Times: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Appointments 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Location: 60 West St., New York, NY 10006

Mobile Vaccination Clinic at MCNY Bronx

(1st Dose Clinic)

Dates: Monday-Thursday Aug. 16-Aug. 19

Times: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (Appointments 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Location: 463 E. 149th St., Bronx, NY 10455

Mobile Vaccination Clinic at MCNY Manhattan

(1st and 2nd Dose Clinic)

Dates: Monday-Thursday Sept. 6-Sept. 9

Times: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Appointments 8 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Location: 60 West St., New York, NY 10006

Mobile Vaccination Clinic at MCNY Bronx

(1st & 2nd Dose Clinic)

Dates: Monday-Thursday Sept. 6-Sept. 9

Times: 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. (Appointments 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.)

Location: 463 E. 149th St., Bronx, NY 10455

Who is eligible?

NYC residents age 18 or older; children over 12 with parent or guardian (subject to change, visit https://vaccinefinder.nyc.gov/faq for the most up-to-date list)

What do I bring?

Any form of ID (including national passport) and documentation of vaccine eligibility (document showing age, employee ID, physician note, etc.)