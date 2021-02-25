Mayor de Blasio says he doesn’t want to be governor or ‘make a ton of money’

Term-limited Mayor Bill de Blasio has been Mayor of New York City since 2014. The 109th mayor to take the reins.
At his usual morning briefing, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, he reflected on his future once he leaves office later this year and has decidedly decided that he is undecided about what to do next.
De Blasio is positive, he said, that he doesn’t want to make the move to the private sector.
“Okay, I can give you this breaking news. I will not be going to the private sector and making a ton of money,” said de Blasio. “I have never done that. I never will, it’s just not who I am. I’m a public servant, this is my life. I certainly want to find some way to serve in the future.”