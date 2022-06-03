Man yells homophobic language at commuter and stabs him on train

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly screamed homophobic language at a commuter and stabbed him on a train this week in the Bronx.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 a.m. on Wednesday when a 31-year-old man on a northbound 2 train.

The train was approaching the 3rd Avenue-149th Street train station when the man was suddenly approached by an unknown individual who began to argue with him, according to police.

The situation escalated quickly as the suspect allegedly used homophobic language before pulling out a knife and stabbing the victim in the arm.

The assailant fled the subway southbound on Brook Avenue and changed his clothing, according to police.

EMS transported the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals Lincoln Medical Center in stable condition.

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.