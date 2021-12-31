Man arrested for smashing windows on NYPD cars

A man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly vandalizing multiple cop cars last week.
Ahmadu Bah, 29, 972 Sherman Ave., was charged with four counts of criminal mischief for smashing the windows of police vehicles on Dec. 21.
On Dec. 21, Bah, oof 972 Sherman Ave., was seen on video smashing the windows of several unoccupied NYPD cars in the vicinity of the 42nd Precinct stationhouse, which is located at 830 Washington Ave.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.
nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.