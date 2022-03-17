SEE IT: Man slashed in face multiple times and robbed in Allerton

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly slashed another man’s face multiple times with a knife and robbed him last week in the Bronx.

According to the NYPD, on March 10, a 31-year-old man was on his bike in front of an apartment building at 735 Magenta St., in the Allerton section, when suddenly a man appeared out of nowhere and slashed him in the face with a knife.

The assailant stole the man’s wallet containing approximately $40 and a cellphone.

The unidentified male is described as a male with medium skin complexion, approximately 6 feet tall and 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.