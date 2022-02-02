Man robbed of $7,500 in Mott Haven

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The NYPD has released information and video, including the description of the suspect in a South Bronx armed robbery from New Year’s Eve.

According to the NYPD, on Dec. 31, 2021, a 36-year-old man was walking into his apartment building located in the vicinity of East 146 Street and Brook Avenue, when suddenly a man came out of nowhere, allegedly pointed a gun at him and demanded money.

The thief allegedly stole $7,500 from the man and fled the scene. Hoping to retrieve the money, the victim chased him, but was then shot in the abdomen. The victim was removed to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

The individual is described as a male, medium build and last seen wearing a red and black hoodie jacket, blue hoodie sweater, black pants and black sneakers.

The police told the Bronx Times the thief was following the victim, but at this time there are no updates on the investigation.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/or on Twitter @NYPDTips.