Man robbed of $6,500 worth of jewelry in private sale

Two suspects allegedly stole jewelry worth $6,500 in a private sale on Oct. 11, 2021.
Bronx detectives are looking for two men who robbed a man at gunpoint of $6,500 worth of jewelry during a private sale earlier this month.

On Oct. 11, a 24-year-old man arranged a meeting with someone for the sale of a cuban link chain he posted on Facebook, according to the NYPD. However, police said, upon arrival in the vicinity of Commonwealth Avenue and East 174 Street, two men approached the seller, brandished a gun and stole two of his chains, valued at $6,500.

One of two suspects who allegedly stole $6,500 worth of jewelry.

They fled the scene in a white BMW.

The crooks are described as two male individuals, approximately 18 to 20 years of age.

One suspect was last seen wearing a white hoodie sweater, white and gray sweatpants, white sneakers and seen holding a firearm.

The second person was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater, gray jeans, black sneakers and black hat with letter “P” in front of it.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

