Man gunned down in the South Bronx

Anthony Rios of the South Bronx was murdered this past weekend.
A 38-year-old man was murdered in the South Bronx this past weekend.

According to the NYPD, on July 25, at approximately 2:28 a.m., police responded to a call of a person shot opposite of 589 E. 164 St. Upon arrival, officers discovered that Anthony Rios, 1419 Bryant Ave., Apt. 1, was seated in the passenger’s seat of his friend’s Honda when an unknown male approached and started shooting into the vehicle striking him in the head.

Rios was transported to Lincoln Hospital and pronounced dead. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

