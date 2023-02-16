Man follows woman into Highbridge apartment building to rob and assault her: NYPD

Cops are looking for a suspect who robbed a woman in a Highbridge apartment building’s elevator.

Authorities say that at 9 p.m. on Feb. 8, a 19-year-old woman was walking near her apartment building, located in the vicinity of West 164th Street and Woodycrest Avenue, when she started being followed by an unknown man. The man followed her into the building’s elevator and demanded that the victim take off her pants.

The suspect proceeded to forcibly remove the victim’s cellphone and then punched her in the head. The victim began to scream for help, and when the elevator reached the building’s sixth floor, the suspect threw the phone into the hallway before fleeing the scene to parts unknown.

The victim suffered minor injuries to her head and was treated on scene.

The NYPD released surveillance photos and video of the suspect taken from the scene:

The suspect is described as a man with dark complexion and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black hat, black pants, black and blue sneakers, and holding a black cane.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

