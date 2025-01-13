Man fatally stabbed in Bronx building, person of interest in custody

494 East 138th Street in the Bronx, where a 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed on Sunday, Jan. 12,

A 32-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a residential building in the Bronx on Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call at approximately 10:42 p.m. on Jan. 12 after receiving a report that a man had been stabbed at 494 East 138th St., within the 40th Precinct.

Upon arrival, authorities found the man with a stab wound to the chest. EMS transported him to NYC Health + Hospitals/Lincoln, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.

Police have taken a person of interest into custody, but no charges have been announced. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).