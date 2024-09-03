Man exposes genitals in front of young woman on 4 train in the Bronx: NYPD

Sign up for our Bronx Times email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is looking to locate a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed a lewd act on a Bronx subway train on Friday, Aug. 23.

The suspect, while sitting across from a 20-year-old woman at around 10 p.m., was aboard a northbound ‘4’ train when he exposed his genitals and masturbated as the train was approaching the Grand Concourse station, police said. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the 40th Precinct and Transit District 11.

After the act, the suspect allegedly exited the train at the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse station, fleeing the scene on foot. His current whereabouts are unknown. No injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

The NYPD has released a photo of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Spanish-speaking individuals can call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online via the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or through X (formerly T