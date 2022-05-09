Police looking for suspect who carjacked man in Soundview section

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly carjacked a driver in the Soundview section of the Bronx last month.

According to police, a good Samaritan thought he was helping someone, but it turned out he was the one in need of help.

On April 28, a 48-year-old man was in his car in the vicinity of Metcalf Avenue and Watson Avenue when he was flagged down by an unidentified individual on the side of the road who said he had been involved in a vehicle collision.

Wanting to help, the driver came to his assistance, but then much to his surprise, the unidentified individual allegedly then punched him in the head, pushed him out of the vehicle and stole the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.