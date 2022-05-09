Police & Fire

Police looking for suspect who carjacked man in Soundview section

By
0
comments
Posted on
Photo (3)
A man allegedly stole this car in the Soundview section of the Bronx on April 28.
Photo courtesy NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly carjacked a driver in the Soundview section of the Bronx last month.

According to police, a good Samaritan thought he was helping someone, but it turned out he was the one in need of help.

On April 28, a 48-year-old man was in his car in the vicinity of Metcalf Avenue and Watson Avenue when he was flagged down by an unidentified individual on the side of the road who said he had been involved in a vehicle collision.

Wanting to help, the driver came to his assistance, but then much to his surprise, the unidentified individual allegedly then punched him in the head, pushed him out of the vehicle and stole the car.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for the Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the public about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn’t reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he’s also a Mets fan. So, “Sorry Bronxites.”

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC