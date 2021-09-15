Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint of $4K during home invasion

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for three men who stole $4,000 during a home invasion within the 46th Precinct last month.

Police say that on Aug. 17, at 10:20 p.m., men forcibly entered a 34 year-old man’s apartment after he answered their knocks on his door. The individuals then brandished a firearm and struck him in the head with it.

They then ransacked the residence and fled with a microphone and $4,000. The victim received treatment at an area hospital for lacerations to his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.