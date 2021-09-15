Police & Fire

Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint of $4K during home invasion

By
0
comments
Posted on
Three men stole $4,000 from an occupied home on Aug. 17, 2021.
Courtesy Getty

The NYPD is looking for three men who stole $4,000 during a home invasion within the 46th Precinct last month.

Police say that on Aug. 17, at 10:20 p.m., men forcibly entered a 34 year-old man’s apartment after he answered their knocks on his door. The individuals then brandished a firearm and struck him in the head with it.

They then ransacked the residence and fled with a microphone and $4,000. The victim received treatment at an area hospital for lacerations to his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC