Queens man arrested for murder outside of a Bronx club

A Queens man was arrested last week for the murder of a Bronx man in May outside of a club.

On Sept. 16, James Martin, 44, 102-15 86 Road, Queens, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Robert Smith in May.

On May 5, authorities said the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of RMM Lounge, located at 658 Dawson St. Upon their arrival, officers found Smith, 40, of East 226 Street, at the scene with gunshot wounds to his head and back.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was.