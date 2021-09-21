Police & Fire

Queens man arrested for murder outside of a Bronx club

emily davenport
0
comments
Posted on
A Queens man was arrested last week for the murder of a Bronx man in May outside of a club.
Photo courtesy Getty

A Queens man was arrested last week for the murder of a Bronx man in May outside of a club.

On Sept. 16, James Martin, 44, 102-15 86 Road, Queens, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly killing Robert Smith in May.

On May 5, authorities said the NYPD responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of RMM Lounge, located at 658 Dawson St. Upon their arrival, officers found Smith, 40, of East 226 Street, at the scene with gunshot wounds to his head and back.

The victim was rushed by EMS to Lincoln Hospital where he was subsequently pronounced dead. At this time, it is not clear what the motive behind the shooting was.

About the Author

Jason Cohen

Jason Cohen is a reporter for The Bronx Times. Originally from New Jersey, he moved to the Bronx five years ago. Jason has been a reporter for about 14 years and loves what he does. In particular, he enjoys covering meetings, events, writing features and informing the pubic about news. He also has a passion for sports and anything with controversy, and his other interests include watching movies and going to the beach. When he isn't reporting or writing, Jason spends his weekends working at a bagel shop. And, yes, he's also a Mets fan. So, "Sorry Bronxites."

Featured Jobs

Add your job

View all jobs…

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Crime

News

Related Articles

More from Around NYC