Mamdani draws eager crowd — and one lookalike — to South Bronx Community Day event

A crowd of South Bronx residents turned out to see mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani, who held a Community Day event outside Mill Brook Houses on Oct. 5, complete with paper shredding, a DJ, professional portraits and free scoops from Coco Helado.

In a playful twist, Mamdani lookalikes — winners of the June 13 contest in Prospect Park that attracted hundreds —were on hand at the simultaneous Harlem and South Bronx events until the candidate arrived in the flesh at 2:30.

When Mamdani arrived at St. Ann’s Ave., he was immediately peppered with hugs, selfie requests and questions from those wanting to hear about his agenda, straight from the source.

The event was held in collaboration with Council Member and Deputy Speaker Diana Ayala, who represents the South Bronx and East Harlem, along with Elsie Encarnacion, Ayala’s likely successor and current chief of staff.

Mamdani loaded a bin of residents’ old bills and bank statements into the shredder and told the Bronx Times that shredding “carries a number of meanings.” While residents got rid of clutter, his campaign sought to get rid of “the politicians and the politics of the past,” he said.

“I’ve found that too often, New Yorkers are left wanting for even their most basic needs from city government,” said Mamdani. On issues large and small, “It’s time to show we can actually do both.”

In particular, he said Con Edison bills — many of which were sent into the shredder — are an increasing burden that he would work to reduce if elected.

Other Bronx officials, such as Rep. Ritchie Torres, have blasted the utility company for “price gouging” and taking advantage of those least able to pay.

But Con Edison proposed to hike rates by more than 11% for electricity and 13% for gas starting in 2026, which the state is currently reviewing.

Mamdani said he has worked on utility pricing in the State Assembly and has been “taken aback” by the company’s rate hikes and, at times, electeds’ failure to object.

The company’s recent rate increases are unsustainable for many households, he said. Since many cannot afford their existing bills, raising them would be “unacceptable, frankly.”

Mamdani said if he is elected, South Bronx residents will see big and small improvements to their daily lives.

For instance, he explained to Mill Brook resident Walette Leycock that he plans to upgrade the 311 system so users can know when an inspector will respond to housing complaints.

Currently, “If I call 311 to report an issue with my apartment, I don’t even know when an investigator is coming. But if I order Uber Eats, I can tell you exactly where my food is,” he said to Leycock. “How are both of those things possible at the same moment, at the same time?”

Mamdani said his conversations with Ayala have shown “just how much this neighborhood deserves from City Hall and how, so often, it is not received.”

If elected, Mamdani said he will engage with residents to undo that past. “New Yorkers deserve a mayor they can see, they can talk to, they can even yell at.”

‘New faces, new mind”

After speaking with Mamdani, Leycock, 62, said she got a good impression. She said she had already been “leaning towards” voting for him, spurred by her disdain for Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa, whom she characterized as irrelevant, and former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, whom she said is “so far up Trump’s ass, it’s not even funny.”

Leycock said Mamdani’s inexperience in government makes him a better choice because she wants to see more open-mindedness from elected officials.

“I hope and pray that [Mamdani] really comes through on what he said,” said Leycock. “We are the constituents, the working people, the struggling people.”

Diego Pedraza, who placed fourth in the June lookalike contest, said he was happy to come from Crown Heights up to the Bronx to support Mamdani, stand in for the real nominee and meet South Bronx residents. “It definitely feels like there’s a community here,” he said.

Being a Mamdani lookalike has its downside, however. Pedraza said he draws many eager looks from people who think he’s the real thing — but “When they get close, I get the disappointed look.”

Rosa Custodio, 63, said she came from East Harlem to see Mamdani in person for the first time.

She said too many New Yorkers are completely disengaged from politics and yet are surprised to not see the changes they want. “It’s up to you, right? You have to push the person.”

Custodio said a younger person like Mamdani is well-suited to respond to her concerns, especially about improving seniors’ quality of life.

“We need new faces, new mind,” she said. “I think he will listen and do.”

A Mill Brook resident named Ledia, who wore a Mamdani button on her blouse, said she will vote for him “for sure.”

“He has a big heart,” she said.

Ledia said Mamdani’s young age “doesn’t matter” and that she believes he will protect low-income people.

Martha Santiago, who said she has lived at Mill Brook Houses for 58 years and raised her four children there, was among several who said she was “tired of these old people with the same old ideas.”

“It’s about time to get a change,” she said.

Santiago said Mamdani will learn quickly if elected and have good people helping him. To that end, he told residents that he will take a page from Mayor Eric Adams’ playbook and hire a diverse cabinet that reflects the people of New York City.

If Mamdani is elected, Santiago said he will overcome the challenges of being a new mayor. “When you’re born, you don’t walk,” she said.

