Lush Rehearsal Studios in Port Morris has extended its free rehearsal space to July 15

Lush Rehearsal Studios in Port Morris, which offered free studio space to music artists throughout the month of June as part of New York Music Month, is extending the free space to July 15.

New York Music Month is an initiative from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) throughout June in order to officially acknowledge New York City’s vibrant and dynamic music ecosystem.

As part of the initiative, the MOME underwrites rehearsal space for musical artists across the city, which enables New Yorkers to access the space for free through the month of June.

A Lush Rehearsal Studios spokesperson told the Bronx Times that the studio saw 27 new artists totaling more than 300 hours of rehearsal time throughout the month, as of June 26. Given an influx of calls toward the end of June regarding the free space, the studio “will be extending into early July just to give the most artists a chance at the free bookings,” according to the spokesperson.

Two hours of rehearsal space at Lush Rehearsal Studios would usually cost up to $80 and three hours would cost $100.

Musicians or ensembles of musicians are limited to up to five free two-hour blocks of rehearsal time as part of the initiative. Interested artists can sign up for the rehearsal space through Lush Rehearsal Studios’ website.

“We are proud to expand access to free rehearsal space for musicians at studios in each of the five boroughs throughout the month of June,” said Anne del Castillo, commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. “Thank you to Lush Studio for partnering with us to support our local musicians during New York Music Month.”

