Local grocery wholesaler gives back with turkeys for Bronx residents

One local grocery wholesaler based in the Bronx made sure that borough residents had an essential part of their Thanksgiving meals this year.

With a 112-year history of giving back to the Bronx, Krasdale Foods in partnership with meat supplier Porky’s, donated 500 turkeys on Thursday, Nov. 19 to DreamYard at 1085 Washington Ave. and Friday, Nov. 20 to Bronx residents at The Point at 940 Garrison Ave.

Additional turkeys were distributed to WHEDco at 1240 Gerard Ave., the Mott Haven Community Fridge at 141st Street and St. Ann’s Avenue and several other community fridges in the Bronx.