LISC NYC & WHEDco partnering with Peloton in the Bronx

Peloton, the leading interactive fitness platform, recently became one of LISC NYC and nonprofit WHEDco’s newest funding partners in the Bronx.

Through Peleton’s $100 million investment in the fight against racial injustice and inequity and the promotion of health and well-being for all, WHEDco’s Bronx Commons fitness space will be equipped with Peloton equipment and programming.

WHEDco President Davon Russell is excited for this addition and feels it will benefit the residents.

“We’ve always had wellness and fitness at the forefront of our work,” he explained. “They approached us and we thought that fit in our plans for Bronx Commons.”

The two-year partnership will not only give provide bikes and treadmills, but Peloton is issuing 1,000 digital subscriptions to families that live in the building. Russell noted that normally bikes costs around $2,400 and treadmills $4,300.

The affordable housing opened in 2020 and by February its 305 units had all been leased. However, due to the pandemic the gym had been closed.

Russell is hoping to have the gym open by the summer, so residents can begin taking advantage of this generous gift from Peloton.

“You have to think about this as a holistic approach to making sure people take care of themselves,” he stated. “Our mission has always been to make the Bronx a greater place to live.”

Bronx Commons is a 12-story, 100 percent affordable building with studio, one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments serving formerly homeless families and individuals, including victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as low- and moderate-income households earning between 30 percent and 110 percent of area median income.