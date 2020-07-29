Limitless Health Institute offers free summer music program for children and teens in the Bronx

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This summer, a nonprofit is giving Bronx youth a lesson in music.

Limitless Health Institute (LHI) has partnered with Kingsbridge Heights Community Center to launch an online program where students use music to support each other and become more aware of their feelings, words and actions.

According to the organization, offering the program on a digital platform allows children and teens to adjust to new social distancing standards in NYC. Limitless Health Institute is a nonprofit that offers free programs throughout New York City, which helps people experience the benefits of helping each other achieve their goals.

Guided by licensed teachers and music professionals, participants start with creative exercises such as writing about their feelings, playing call-and-response rhythms to practice listening and learning the techniques that lyricists use to create timeless songs. Throughout the program, students collaborate to create a dynamic final performance. Bronx youth are heirs to the borough’s rich musical legacy and Song Connects Us allows a new generation to experience the joy of creating and expressing together.

“Now more than ever, due to the suspension of school and most activities, kids need ways to stay connected with each other,” said Lobsang Chunzom, founder of LHI. “They also need ways to express their feelings about the current situation. Song Connects Us is the perfect way for them to do this in a safe, creative, and supportive environment, and Kingsbridge Center is the perfect partner to reach those looking for these resources in the Bronx community.”

Kingsbridge Heights Community Center is now running a small Summer Bridge teen internship program for 28 youth, in pods of seven participants each. The teens are working in four community gardens, including KHCC’s own center-based garden and supporting the operations of our daily food distribution program. The youth are also receiving a full curriculum of civics, college access and technology training. Many will continue in KHCC’s Youth Leadership Council internship during the school year.

Song Connects Us is also available this summer at Fiver Children’s Foundation’s Camp WiFiver. The Song Connects Us summer session runs through mid-August, with a final performance online. Applications for the fall session are now being accepted at limitlesshealthinstitute.org/song-connects-us .

Kids can still sign up for the program through Kingsbridge House. Additionally, the program is so successful that they are adding another one in the fall, which they can also start signing up for now.