Letter: White House transparency claims are illogical

To the Editor,

Kudos, of a sort, to the hard-right columnist for his latest diatribe, as he managed to squeeze virtually every conservative talking point into this week’s propaganda fest. What a pity that these ideologically driven points have no relation to reality. The White House is assailed for an alleged lack of transparency, despite holding more press conferences in a week than the Trump regime did between March 11, 2019 and May 1, 2020, a period of more than 400 days, when exactly zero briefings were held. The tone was set when in Sean Spicer’s initial briefing he insisted that Trump’s inauguration was witnessed by more citizens than Obama’s, despite photographic evidence to the contrary. The last press secretary of the Trump era, Kayleigh McEnany, delivered a smorgasbord of fabrications during her tenure, for example claiming that the Mueller investigation, resulted “in a complete and total exoneration of President Trump,” an assertion that the author also has repeatedly made — despite the the report actually stating that it “does not exonerate him.”

Incredibly the columnist lauds Trump for his COVID performance, disregarding the inconvenient fact that the 45th president, by his own admission, misled the public by downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic and his inaction on the federal level forced individual states to compete with each other for scarce medical supplies, thus driving up the cost and wasting taxpayer dollars. Other inanities embraced by the author include the failure of the DOJ to investigate Clinton, Schiff and the Biden family for imaginary crimes and a call for more nuclear weapons notwithstanding our ability to incinerate the world multiple times over. He repeats the false claim that immigrants bring disease despite contrary findings by experts who have studied the matter.

The hard-right ideologue also assails the public school system, falsely claiming that school funding has been increased when the opposite is true. This notion aligns with the conservative idea of privatization and monetization of education, a goal high on the right wing wish list. The budget deficit is also mentioned by the ultra conservative writer, who neglects to mention that this has been an issue for many years and that Trump’s tax cut for the rich has only exacerbated the problem. But Biden hasn’t solved the problem in 15 months, so somehow he is the source of the problem.

Divergent thinking is a good thing, but opinions are invalid when they adhere to “alternative facts” rather than reality.

Pasqual Pelosi