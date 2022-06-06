Letter: Where’s the federal funding to protect our own borders?

President Biden since his inauguration has found the time to visit Italy, Japan, Poland, South Korea, Switzerland, Vatican City, Belgium and the United Kingdom. He signed into law another financial aid package to Ukraine worth $42 billion. This brings our total assistance to date to $54 billion.

Our European NATO allies combined have collectively sent less than $10 billion to date. Biden never asked Congress to pay for our $54 billion by finding offsets to other federal expenditures within our current $6 billion-plus budget. Why not request our NATO allies match us dollar to dollar?

Instead, we will add to our $30.4 trillion growing national debt. Yes, we should assist Ukraine in protecting its sovereignty from the ongoing Russian invasion.

But we can’t continue to ignore the ongoing invasion of our own southern border. It is estimated that more than 2 million illegal aliens will enter by the end of 2022. Washington currently spends only several billions on border security. When will Biden make his first visit to our border with Mexico to see in person what is going on? Why no aid package to protect the sovereignty of our nation from an invasion in our own backyard?

Larry Penner