Letter: Washington is failing the military and its families

To the Editor,

I want the American people to know how those in Washington treat the men and women of our military, to include their families. The Congressional Budget Office (COB) will submit a proposal on how to reduce the deficit that was created by those in Washington due to excessive and wasteful spending; having no accountability of expenditures and their failure to eliminate fraud, waste and abuse.

Their solution, reduce or charge premiums for earned benefits to include health care for all military members, active, retirees, veterans and their families. Many military service members, now seniors are on fixed incomes, have served this country faithfully for 20 years or more and were guaranteed many benefits to include TRICARE For Life (TFL) health care. These benefits are now in jeopardy. I’m requesting those who have a family member in the military, veterans and retirees using TFL or the VA, to contact their senator and congressional representative and request they oppose the CBO’s proposal that may soon be presented to them.

Robert Neglia