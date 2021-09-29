Letters to the Editor

Letter: UN General Assembly should take the lead on Climate Change actions

By Larry Penner
Traffic jam across from the United Nations on 1st Avenue in New York City's East Side.
File photo
To the Editor,

Those attending the United Nations General Assembly could lead by example when it comes to Global Warming and Climate Change.

Hundreds of heads of state, ambassadors, military attaches and security personnel can give up limousines taking them to and from their embassy, hotel or residency to the UN. These motorcades contribute to traffic gridlock and increase air pollution.

Join several million New Yorkers by riding the subway or bus. Enjoy some fresh air and walk several blocks from any nearby subway or bus stop. Mingle with ordinary citizens to develop a better understanding of America and its people.

