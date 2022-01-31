Letter: There’s nothing wrong with a ‘vigorous debate’

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

To the Editor,

I understand writer Renato Zeko asked I not lobby a letter trying to prove my position correct. I will not try to prove any of my positions correct, but I will point this out to Mr. Zeko.

First, it would be a very dull world if we all agreed. Second, while I virulently disagree with some of the things Mr. Pelosi has said, I have nonetheless learned from him. I also virulently agree with some of what he has said. Third, vigorous debate is a healthy part of a free society and a free press, as long as it does not become character assassination.

Having said all that, I hear what Mr. Zeko is saying and will do my very best to refrain from this practice.

Nat Weiner