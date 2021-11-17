Letter: The fight to defeat the Bruckner upzoning is not over

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

To the Editor,

There are a number of ignorant know-it-alls in the neighborhood spreading lies, telling people that this upzoning is a done deal. Wake up because it is not over. It has just started. The application must have a public hearing before Community Board 10; when that happens you will be notified and I hope you all attend. Then it will be voted on; then it goes to the borough president followed by the City Council. None of this has taken place yet.

We as a community have just begun to fight this proposed zoning change. Seventeen years ago the Department of City Planning granted our low density growth management zone. And for good reasons — to protect your homes. Why would they change our zoning?

We will continue to keep the fight up to protect our homes. Don’t believe these neighborhood know-it-alls, they know nothing. If you have an honest interest in your community, help us. Go to our website, w ww.stopupzoning.com, and sign our petition and make a donation. Any amount will help.

Andrew Chirico