Letter: Stop feeding our military industrial complex

To the Editor,

The late President Dwight D. Eisenhower was insightful concerning the undue influence of the growing military industrial complex. He said during his Jan. 17, 1953 farewell address “the acquisition of unwarranted influence whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”

How many lives have been lost to wars in Vietnam, Iraq, Afghanistan and other misadventures which ultimately resulted in failure? How many hundreds of billions have been wasted on overpriced weapons of war? How many former members of Congress or high-ranking military officers upon retirement went to work for the same arms manufacturers they previously provided funding for or purchased products from? How many lobbyists work for corporations that benefit from increased military spending? Has it been a wise investment to spend trillions for feeding the military industrial complex over time?

Larry Penner